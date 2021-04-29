The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• David P. Ebling, 60, of the 5100 block of U.S. 60 West was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• Ameil D. Smith, 32, of the 1200 block of Hutch Lane was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
• Daniel P. McIntyre, 57, of the 200 block of Cardinal Lane was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A PlayStation 4 and video games worth $600 were stolen in a Wednesday burglary at a home in the 700 block of Locust Street.
• Nothing was taken in a Wednesday burglary at Super USA, 222 E.Ninth St.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 8:25 p.m. Sunday on East Fourth Street near J.R. Miller Boulevard. They were a sport utility vehicle driven by Alexandria C. Hatcher, 19, of Whitesville and a sport utility vehicle driven by Kelslea Overton, 32, of Utica. Hatcher and Overton were treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
• A car driven by David A. Maske, 21, of the 800 block of East Byers Avenue struct a pedestrian, Rocky J. McCraw, 56, of Dyersburg, Tennessee, at 2:26 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of East Byers Avenue. McCraw was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Raymond J. Jones Jr., 27, of the 400 block of Center Street was charged Tuesday with theft by unlawful taking over $500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.