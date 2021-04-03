The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Christopher W. Kluck, 41, of the 3500 block of Baybrook Street was charged Thursday with driving under the influence, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (drug unspecified), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• David W. Jenkins, 60, of Evansville was charged Thursday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen Thursday from a church bus parked in the 5500 block of Kentucky 56.
Kentucky State Police
• Timothy M. Haynes, 35 of the 2200 block of Carpenter Drive was charged Friday with driving under the influence, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (drug unspecified), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and tampering with physical evidence.
