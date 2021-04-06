The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• William D. McKinney, 49, homeless was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• James C. Hester, 27, of Utica was charged Sunday with first-degree burglary, first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• Kelly J. Roberts, 52, of the 7900 block of Windy Hollow Road was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and driving under the influence.
• Daniel B. Blacklock, 36, of Cromwell was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• A juvenile was charged Friday with third-degree assault.
• A handgun worth $300 was reported stolen Friday from a home in the 200 block of Heartwood Court.
• A Toyota Camry worth $3,500 was reported stolen Friday from a home in the 1300 block of Burlew Boulevard.
• Cash and lighters worth $390 were reported in a Saturday burglary at Super USA, 3015 Burlew Blvd.
• A firearm discharge was reported Friday in the 1600 block of South Parkdale Drive. Reports say a juvenile sustained what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. The incident is being investigated as a possible accidental shooting.
• A camera, groceries and other items worth $519 were reported stolen Saturday from Walmart, 3151 Kentucky 54.
• Cash in the amount of $40 was reported stolen in a Saturday robbery in the 2100 block of Churchill Court.
• Mail of undetermined value was reported stolen Saturday from the 700 block of West Fifth Street. The mail was recovered.
• A motor vehicle registration plate was reported stolen Sunday from a home in the 1500 block of East 19th Street.
• Nothing was taken in a March 31 burglary at a home in the 1300 block of East 19th Street.
• A Cadillac CTS sustained $1,000 in vandalism damage Friday in the 1200 block of Haynes Avenue.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Thomas D. Catron, 42, of Lewisport was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• A purse was reported stolen Saturday from a vehicle parked at Wingfield Inn & Suites, 3220 W. Parrish Ave.
• A van sustained vandalism damage when a window was punched out Sunday in the 5200 block of Pleasant Valley Road.
Kentucky State Police
• Joshua L. Brown, 38, of the 300 block of Clay Street was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), persistent felony offender, theft of a motor vehicle registration plate, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (opiates) and driving under the influence.
• Wesley E. Dunaway, 41, of Hopkinsville was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.