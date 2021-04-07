The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Daniel P. Wangler, 32, of the 1800 block of Windsor Avenue was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• Melissa D. Aders, 42, of Saint Croix, Indiana, was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• David M. Barr, 44, of the 2000 block of Hall Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Casey D. Delaney, 37, of the 6800 block of Kentucky 2830 was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Casey L. Kelley, 31, no address listed, was charged Tuesday with first-degree burglary.
• Joshua C. Lane-Harrison, 28 of Whitesville, was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• Aaron S. Lanham, 49, of the 700 block of Harvard Drive was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Lynette F. Mattingly, 42, of the 2000 block of Wyandotte Avenue was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Amanda K. Mothersbaugh, 35, of the 1400 block of West Third Street was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• Joseph E. Rubsam Jr., 28, of the 100 block of East 27th Street was charged Tuesday with cultivating marijuana (more than 5 plants), second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (hallucinogen).
• A Chrysler Town and County worth $6,000 was reported stolen Sunday from Motel 6, 4585 Frederica St.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Rodney W. Lyle, 47, of the 1800 block of Hughes Avenue was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
