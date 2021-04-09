The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jose R. Santillan-Sandoval, 28, address unknown was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Richard L. Greathouse, 41, of the 1200 block of Independence Avenue was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Chauncy W. Martin, of the 800 block of East 21st Street was charged Wednesday with third-degree burglary.
• A Ford Econoline worth $20,000 was reported stolen Monday from U-Haul Moving and Storage, 2815 W. Parrish Ave.
• A bicycle worth $200 was reported stolen in a Wednesday burglary at a non-attached garage in the 800 block of East 20th Street. The bicycle was recovered.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A heater and an air conditioning unit were reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 6500 block of Harmony Drive.
