The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Ryan R. Allen, 32, of the 500 block of Center Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree strangulation.
• Stephanie L. Hale, 48, no address listed, was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Deborah Smith, 20, of the 400 block of Reid Road was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
• Abigail N. Bass, 21, homeless, was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Barry B. Wilson, 64, of the 1200 block of Wayside Drive West was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A sexual assault was reported Monday on Sycamore Street. The victim reporting being assaulted by an acquaintance.
• Cartons of cigarettes worth $7,559 were reported stolen Wednesday from Super USA, 2301 Breckenridge St.
• Headphones and a Bluetooth headset worth $548 were reported stolen Wednesday from Best Buy, 5101 Frederica St.
• An XBox and a stereo worth $400 were reported stolen in a Wednesday burglary at a home in the 2200 block of Dickey Drive.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A vehicle sustained vandalism damage when it was struck by a rock thrown off an overpass Wednesday on U.S. 60 near its intersection with the Aububon Parkway.
Kentucky State Police
• John R. Williams, 56, of the 1200 block of West 12th Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
