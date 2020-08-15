The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• James S. Schofield, 48, homeless, was charged Thursday with third-degree assault.
• Melissa M. Mann, 32, of the 2100 block of East 19th Street was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Samuel J. Cloyd, 33,of the 500 block of Elm Street was charged Thursday with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Kathryn Ross, 36, of Evansville was charged Thursday with theft of identity.
• Jeremy S. Knighton, 42, of the 1700 block of Parrish Plaza Drive was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• Cash worth $400 was reported stolen in a Thursday burglary at Carnival Cafe, 1741 Scherm Road.
• A television, an Xbox and an iPhone worth $1,200 were reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 1700 block of Todd Court.
• A vehicle registration sticker was reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle parked in the 1100 block of Frederica Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A Toyota pickup truck was reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 3900 block of Locust Hill Drive.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 6:02 p.m. Tuesday on Deer Valley Boulevard near Autumn Valley Trace. They were a car driven by Garcia-Perez Ivognner, 33, of the 4800 block of Farmview Drive and a car driven by Kennedy I. Donahoo, 23, of Calhoun. Ivognner was treated and released.
• A car driven by Rebekah J. Apticar, 45, of Hawesville left the road and struck a ditch at 1:56 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of U.S. 60. Apticar was treated and released.
Kentucky State Police
• Jimmie D. West, 74, of the 7800 block of Kentucky 81 was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
