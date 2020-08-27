The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Michael A. White, 44, of the 500 block of Tampa Drive was charged Wednesday with flagrant nonsupport.
• Richard L. Greathouse Jr., 40, of the 1200 block of Independence Avenue was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Brian M. Nugent, 32, of Cadiz was charged Monday with first-degree stalking.
• Misty M. Nicely, 40, of the 2200 block of East 19th Street was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A fishing boat worth $2,000 was reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 2800 block of Strawbridge Place.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 4:54 p.m. Sunday on East Parrish Avenue near Breckenridge Street. They were a car driven by Robin Hall, 57, of the 1300 block of Allen Street and a sport utility vehicle driven by Rachel Blair, 34, of the 2000 block of Pine Lake Court. Hall and her passenger, Becky F. Braden, were treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
• Three vehicles collided at 4:07 pm. Monday on West Parrish Avenue near Carter Road. They were a pickup truck driven by Matthew Gaddis, 37, of the 7200 block of Kentucky 81, a van driven by Truman Estes, 42, of the 2900 block of Daviess Street and a sport utility vehicle driven by Sandra S. Thornton, 57, of the 1800 block of Calhoun Street. Estes’ passengers, Breanna Ferrell, Kadence McLimore and Tucker Keyden, were treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
• A pedestrian, Marcus A. Robertson, 15, of the 4600 block of Towne Square Court was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene at 9:56 a.m. Friday on Southtown Boulevard near Back Square Drive. Robertson was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
• A sport utility vehicle driven by Jamie L. Devine, 61, of the 3900 block of Benttree Drive struck a pedestrian, Keegan Decker, 6, of the 800 block of East 15th Street, at 6:28 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of East 15th Street. Decker was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 10:17 a.m. Saturday on Triplett Street near Old Hartford Road. They were a sport utility vehicle driven by Lana J. Whobrey, 73, of the 1900 block of Sunset Drive and a car drive by
Tara Velotta, 49, of the
7100 block of U.S. 231. Whobrey and her passenger, Lisa M. Hinton, were
treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Johnathon D. Norris, of the 2200 block of Bluff Avenue was charged Monday with first-degree burglary.
• Archie L. Williams, 43, of Flint, Michigan, was charged Monday with first-degree robbery.
• Benjamin W. Hawes Jr., 76, of the 1800 block of Bonnie Castle Drive was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.