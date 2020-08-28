The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Robert B. Chaney, 41, of the 2200 block of Hoop Jr. Court was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• Makayla Patterson, 21, of the 200 block of Bolivar Street was charged Wednesday with second-degree rape.
• D’Andre S. Mitchell, 24, address unknown, was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl) and third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
• A laptop computer, two monitors and other computer hardware worth $647 was reported stolen Wednesday from U.S. Bank, 401 Frederica St.
• Nothing was taken in a Wednesday burglary at a home in the 3800 block of Springtree Drive.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Martin Kellems, 37, of the 2400 block of Thornton Avenue was charged Wednesday with first-degree strangulation.
• Justin W. Turner, 32, of Maceo was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A Chevrolet Silverado sustained vandalism damage Wednesday when a tire was slashed and the sides were scratched while parked in the 400 block of Maple Heights Avenue.
• A trailer was reported stolen Wednesday while parked in the 10500 block of McCormick Road. The trailer is believed to have been stolen on Saturday.
• A socket set was reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle parked in the 300 block of Kentucky 1554.
