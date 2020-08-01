The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Nancy Castle, 32, of the 400 block of Magnolia Avenue was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday on Grimes Avenue near East Parrish Avenue. They were a semitrailer driven by Michael L. Barrett, 45, of Bloomburg, Ohio, and a sport utility vehicle driven by Gregory A. Tucker, 53, of the 2600 block of South Cherokee Drive. Tucker was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 12:31 p.m. Wednesday on Veach Road near East 23rd Street. They were a pickup truck driven by Russell N. Wilson, 63, of the 700 block of Lafayette Drive and an ambulance driven by Jacob S. Glahn, 28, of the 1500 block of Dean Avenue. Two parked and unoccupied vehicles were also struck. Wilson was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 3:53 p.m. Thursday on Southtown Boulevard near Frederica Street. They were a car driven by Norma Withey, 66, of the 3400 block of East Surrey Drive and a sport utility vehicle driven by Gary W. Smith, 44, of Evansville. Withey was transported to OHRH, where she was listed Friday in fair condition.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Nicholas D. Carden, 24, of Hawesville was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.