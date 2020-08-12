The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Brennan S. Calhoun, 25, of 100 block of Martin Way with first-degree stalking and second-degree burglary.
• Krystal A. Reyes, 29, of Livermore was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• James Porche, 49, of Fields, Illinois was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• Lori A. Ashby, 38, of the 1400 block of Jackson Street was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Stephen P. Farley, 58, of the 1300 block of West Second Street was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Tiffany A. Key, 28, of the 1700 block of McConnell Avenue was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Armani E. Young, 19, of Fordsville was charged Monday with driving under the influence under the age of 21.
• Car stereo amps and subwoofers and a car battery worth $1,200 were reported stolen Monday from Supreme Auto Clean 619 West Parrish Ave.
• Cash worth $90 was reported stolen Monday from Motel 6, 4585 Frederica St.
•A Chrysler 300 worth $5,000 was reported stolen Monday while parked in the 900 block of East 18th Street.
• A Fountain Pump worth $100 was reported stolen in a Sunday burglary at a home in the 2300 block of West Parrish Avenue.
• A cell phone worth $500 was reported stolen and a Nissan Kicks sustained $1,000 in vandalism damage during a theft from a vehicle Monday at Motel 6, 4585 Frederica St.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 5:34 p.m. Sunday on Frederica Street near West Fourth Street. They were a pickup truck driven by Leslie M. Conner, 19, of Lewisport and a car driven by Nathan P. Jones, 19, of the 1400 block of Waverly Place. Jones and his passenger, Morgan Garrity, were treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A moped was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 3300 block of East 10th Street.
Traffic accidents
• A motorcycle driven by Andrew D. Pursley, 50, struck a ditch at 4:55 a.m. Friday when he swerved to avoid an animal in the road. Pursley was transported to OHRH, where he was listed Monday in fair condition.
