The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• William J. Johnson, 29, of the 200 block of Heartwood Court was charged Wednesday with first-degree rape (victim under age 12) and first-degree sodomy (victim under age 12).
• Kelly J. Warner, 31, of the 2700 block of McFarland Avenue was charged Wednesday with first-degree criminal abuse (victim under age 12).
• Jayla K. Miller, 27, address unknown, was charged Tuesday with third-degree burglary.
• Logan E. Peay, 32, of the 200 block of Keystone Court was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Gregory R. Davis, 32, of the 700 block of Scherm Road was charged Tuesday with second-degree strangulation.
• Jaymes R. Ard, 31, of the 2200 block of East 19th Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree robbery.
• Christopher Henning Jr., 26, of the 6300 block of Todd Bridge Road was charged Tuesday with first-degree sexual abuse.
• Cody L. Willoughby, 27, address unknown, was charged Tuesday with third-degree burglary.
• An incident of wanton endangerment was reported Tuesday in a parking lot on Frederica Street near West Byers Avenue. The victims reported an acquaintance pointed a handgun at them during an altercation. No injuries were reported.
• A motor vehicle registration plate was reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 800 block of Center Street.
• Nothing was taken in a Tuesday burglary at a home in the 3200 block of Deer Trail.
• Nothing was taken in a Tuesday burglary at St. Vincent de Paul, 200 East 18th St.
• A purse, wallet, cash, a smartphone and credit and identity cards worth $505 were reported stolen Tuesday from a vehicle parked at Wal-Mart, 3151 Kentucky 54.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Nicholas T. Edge, 41, of Whitesville was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and driving under the influence.
• Byron Morton, 34, of Jasper, Indiana was charged Tuesday with third-degree burglary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.