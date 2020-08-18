The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Joshua Rivera, 24, address unknown was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Darrell Harris, 29, of Huntingburg, Indiana was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Kimberly Embry, 21, homeless was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Christopher Turner, 45, of the 2000 of Keenland Parkway was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Adam Markwell, 37, of the 2700 block of Ridge Road was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Angelo Adams, 57, of Lewisport was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
• Marty Docker, 31, of Horse Branch was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
• Randal Bratcher, 74, of the 2300 block of Calhoun Road was charged Saturday with first-degree indecent exposure.
• Jeremiah Vickers, 39, of the 100 block of West 19th Street was charged Sunday with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• Jamal E. Walton, 24, of the 500 block of Sycamore Street was charged Saturday with first-degree wanton endangerment.
• Jason L. Brown, 43, of the 1900 block of East 22nd Street was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Tamara E. Lee, 34, of the 3700 block of Ashbyburg Road was charged Friday with possession of a firearm by a convicted felony and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Tiffany B. Hillard, 35, of the 100 block of West 19th Street was charged Sunday with trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to 5 pounds)
• Ah Du La, 22, of the 800 block of Chuck Gray Court was charged Sunday with second-degree burglary.
• A Ford Taurus worth $1,500 was reported stolen Friday from a home in the 2700 block of Trillium Gardens. The vehicle was recovered.
• A Chevrolet Cobalt worth $1,500 was reported stolen Saturday while parked in the 600 block of Chuck Gray Court.
• Car parts worth $2,827 were reported stolen Saturday burglary at a home in the 1100 block of Cemetery Street.
• An air conditioner unit worth $125 was reported stolen Sunday from a home in the 1600 block of Hall Street.
