The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Gilbert D. Kellems, 46, of Philpot was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Tequerious M. Miller, 29, of the 600 block of West Third Street was charged Wednesday with third-degree rape.
• Steven S. Hilburn, 52, no address listed, was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 1:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 5200 block of Frederica Street. They were a car driven by Shannon D. Quinn, 52, of Providence and a sport utility vehicle driven by Jennifer C. Lewis, 53, of Bremen. Quinn was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 1:53 p.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of Frederica Street. They were a car driven by Jessie L. Pickerill, 27, of Fordsville and a car driven by Brianna S. Puckett, 19, of Hartford. Puckett was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
• A motorcycle driven by Brandon M. Campbell, 34, of the 1000 block of Jackson Street lost control and crashed at 6:43 p.m. Tuesday on West Ninth Street near Walnut Street. Campbell was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
