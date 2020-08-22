The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Daniel Juarez, 35, address unknown, was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
• An iPad worth $700 was reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 2000 block of Hughes Avenue.
• Cash in the amount of $800 was reported stolen in a Friday burglary at a home in the 2100 block of McFarland Avenue.
• Nothing was taken in a Wednesday burglary at Hotel Owensboro, 3136 W. Second St.
Traffic accidents
• A sport utility vehicle driven by Marguerite W. Parrish, 85, of the 4500 block of Wexford Crossing struck a pedestrian, Ann S. Horn, 80, of Philpot at 11:50 a.m. Thursday in the 3100 block of Kentucky 54. Horn was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, where she was listed Friday in good condition.
• Two vehicles collided at 7:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 3100 block of Kentucky 54. They were a pickup truck driven by Deborah E. Rogers, 24, of the 3700 block of Ralph Avenue and a van driven by Jennifer Neely, 34, of the 4500 block of Woodlake Run. Neely was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Christopher E. Briner, 45, of the 600 block of Fairfax was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A riding mower and a pushmower were reported stolen Thursday from a garage in the 11200 block of Gore Road.
• A welder worth $300 was reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 7700 block of Old Kentucky 81.
Kentucky State Police
• Eldon R. Gilmore, 71, of the 7000 block of Kentucky 144 was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
