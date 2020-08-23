The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Eric J. Archibald, 51, of the 2200 block of Carpenter Drive was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Andrew J. Fall, 38, of the 2000 block of West Seventh Street was charged Friday with second-degree strangulation.
• Jordan E. Howard, 23, of the 8200 block of Mulligan Road was charged Friday with driving under the influence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified) and tampering with physical evidence.
• Jeremy D. Rickard, 43, of Calhoun, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
• James R. Shanks, 41, of the 3900 block of Bordeaux Loop South was charged Friday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• David C. Whitaker Jr., 33, of the 300 block of Clay Street was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.