The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Michael L. Taylor, 60, of the 2200 block of Twenty Grand was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and tampering with physical evidence.
• Tracy Haraway, 33, address unknown was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Stafford Storey, 54, of the 900 block of East 21st Street was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Logan Boatman, 29, of the 1700 block of Piedmont Drive was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Diana Miranda, 34, of the 600 block of Shelborn Drive was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl), with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
• A bicycle worth $750 was reported stolen Monday from the 400 block of Crabtree Avenue.
• Change worth $10 was reported stolen Monday from Mr. Muffler, 2432 Frederica St.
• A trailer worth $800 was reported stolen Monday from the 800 block of George Street.
• A handgun and a rifle worth $2,200 was reported stolen in a Monday burglary at a home in the 2900 block of Eastern Parkway.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 4:54 p.m. Sunday on East Parrish Avenue near Breckenridge Street. They were a car driven by Robin Hall, 57, of the 1300 block of Allen Street and a sport utility vehicle driven by Rachel Blair, 34, of the 2000 block of Pine Lake Court. Hall and her passenger, Becky F. Braden, were treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
• Three vehicles collided at 4:07 pm. Monday on West Parrish Avenue near Carter Road. They were a pickup truck driven by Matthew Gaddis, 37, of the 7200 block of Kentucky 81, a van driven by Truman Estes, 42, of the 2900 block of Daviess Street and a sport utility vehicle driven by Sandra S. Thornton, 57, of the 1800 block of Calhoun Street. Estes’ passengers, Breanna Ferrell, Kadence McLimore and Tucker Keyden, were treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
• A pedestrian, Marcus A. Robertson, 15, of the 4600 block of Towne Square Court was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene at 9:56 a.m. Friday on Southtown Boulevard near Back Square Drive. Robertson was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
• A sport utility vehicle driven by Jamie L. Devine, 61, of the 3900 block of Benttree Drive struck a pedestrian, Keegan Decker, 6, of the 800 block of East 15th Street. At 6:28 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of East 15th Street. Decker was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 10:17 a.m. Saturday on Triplett Street near Old Hartford Road. They were a sport utility vehicle driven by Lana J. Whobrey, 73, of the 1900 block of Sunset Drive and a car drive by Tara Velotta, 49, of the 7100 block of U.S.231. Whobrey and her passenger, Lisa M. Hinton, were treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.