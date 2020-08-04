The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jarrod K. Wade, 20, address unknown, was charged Saturday with first-degree burglary and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Paul G. Stephens, 50, of the 2000 block of Crestwood Drive was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Tina Morris, 54, of the 300 block of East Ninth Street was charged Saturday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (LSD) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Allen D. Polston, 48, of the 2700 block of Wayside Drive East was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
• Chancellor S. Nesmith, 29, address unknown was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Clifford G. Nutter, 57, of the 1000 block of West Seventh Street was charged Sunday with first-degree promoting contraband.
• A Ford F-150 sustained $1,300 in vandalism damage Saturday at a home in the 2200 block of Turnbury Cove.
• Cash in the amount of $100 was reported stolen in a Saturday burglary at Riney Hancock CPAs, 2900 Veach Road.
• Cash in the amount of $193 was reported stolen Saturday from Weirs Photo, 325 Park Plaza Drive.
• A motor scooter worth $900 was reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle parked in the 2200 block of Baker Drive.
• A Playstation 4, controllers and cash worth $520 were reported stolen Monday from a home in the 700 block of Jackson Street.
• An incident of wanton endangerment was reported stolen Sunday in the 3100 block of West Fourth Street. Reports say the victim reported a person intentionally tried to strike him with a vehicle. No injuries were reported.
• A Dodge Dakota worth $700 was reported stolen Saturday from Motel 6, 4585 Frederica St.
Traffic accidents
• Charles W. Nelson, 37, of Utica was ejected from his motorcycle at 10:19 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Crabtree Avenue. Nelson was listed Monday in good condition at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
• Two vehicles collided at 4:40 p.m. Friday on Frederica Street near West Parrish Avenue. They were a sport utility vehicle driven by Anthony D. Hale, 37, of the 800 block of Idaho Lane and a sport utility vehicle driven by Ricky L. Markwell, 63, the 4300 block of Kamuf Court. Markwell was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
• A car driven by Camron D. Lewis, 28, of the 2000 block of East 10th Street, struck a pedestrian, Nichole S. Sizemore, 27, homeless, at 10:14 p.m. Saturday on East Parrish Avenue near Leitchfield Road. Sizemore was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Doi Nu, 44, of the 3700 block of Legacy Run was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• A burglary was reported Friday at a garage in the 11200 block of Gore Road.
• A handgun was reported stolen Saturday from a vehicle parked at Diamond Lake Resort, 7301 Hobbs Road.
• An iPhone was reported stolen Sunday from a home in the 5700 block of Old Kentucky 54.
