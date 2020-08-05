The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jason Denison, 37, of the 1600 block of West Second Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree strangulation.
• Eva L. Hocker-Bickett, 37, of the 1400 block of Rose Avenue was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine) and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• Marcus L. Olive, 35, of Murray was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine) and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• Alicia N. Rodriguez, 31, of the 1700 block of McConnell Avenue was charged Monday with third-degree assault (police/probation officer).
• Jeffery D. Smith, 38, of the 2100 block of Mayfair Avenue was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• Jaymes R. Ard, 31, of the 2200 block of East 19th Street was charged Monday with receiving stolen property under $10,000.
• Andrew B. Tate, 22, of the 1300 block of West Second Street was charged Monday what first-degree strangulation.
• Charles Nelson, 27, of Utica was charged Sunday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A Jeep Compass was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 7300 block of Lamplite Circle.
• Cash in the amount of $7 was reported stolen Monday from a vehicle parked in the 2500 block of East Ninth Street. Two other vehicles at the property were broken into, but nothing was taken.
• Nothing was taken when a vehicle was broken into Monday at home in the 2500 block of East Ninth Street.
• A wallet was reported stolen Monday from a vehicle parked in the 700 block of Glenn Court.
• Various items were reported stolen Monday from a vehicle parked in the 900 block of Glenn Court.
• A Dodge Caravan sustained vandalism damage when someone carved words into the vehicle Monday at a home in the 3400 block of Oaklane Drive.
• A small amount of cash was reported stolen Monday from a vehicle parked in the 2700 block of East 10th Street.
• A vehicle was reported broken into Monday at a home in the 2700 block of East 10th Street. Nothing was reported stolen.
Traffic accidents
• A car driven by Kaylee Willis, 17, of Maceo left the road and struck a ditch at 3:34 p.m. Thursday in the 7400 block of Kentucky 405. Willis was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
• A pickup truck driven by Michael A. Stratton, 33, of Utica left the road and struck a ditch at 9:25 p.m. Friday on Fitts Road. Stratton was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
Kentucky State Police
• Steven S. Hilburn, 52 of Greenville was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• Heather Yates, 30, of Bowling Green was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
