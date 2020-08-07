The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Kimberly D. Boyer, 32, of Utica was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• Christopher L. Hayden 37, of the 800 block of Hall Street was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Damian D. Morrow, 48, of the 2400 block of O’Bryan Boulevard was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Amanda K. Patterson, 30 of the 2500 block of Apollo Court was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Joseph Raley, 22, of the 2800 block of Strawbridge Place was charged Thursday with second-degree burglary and first-degree wanton endangerment.
• Jessica A. Vanover, 32, of the 1900 block of Prince Avenue was charged Wednesday with second-degree burglary and first-degree wanton endangerment.
• A backpack, wallet, flip-flops, a Social Security card and other identification cards worth $101 were reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle parked in the 2200 block of Frederica Street.
• A check worth $665 was reported stolen Wednesday from Brushwood Apartments business office, 3424 New Hartford Road.
• A lock box, cash, jewelry, identification cards and other items worth $215 were reported stolen Wednesday from the Colonel House Motel, 1829 Triplett St.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Chad N. Sizemore, 37,of the 2200 block of East 19th Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Beer was reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle parked in the 2600 block of East 10th Street.
