The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Stephanie Staves, 44, of the 5300 block of Windy Hollow Road was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (drug unspecified) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• David Book, 39, of the 1600 block of Griffith Avenue was charged Thursday with receiving stolen property under $10,000.
• A juvenile was charged Wednesday with second-degree assault.
• Walls and the floor sustained $1,000 in damage during a suspicious fire in a vacant residence Wednesday in the 1300 block of Western Court.
• A Chevrolet Monte Carlo worth $1,000 was reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 1500 block of West Fourth Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• License Plates were reported stolen Thursday from two vehicles parked at Star Construction, 608 Bark Cove.
• Mailed packages containing school supplies and skin care products worth $210 were reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 10000 block of Main Street in Whitesville.
• Lawn equipment worth $139 was reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 7100 block of U.S. 231.
Kentucky State Police
• Tyler D. Embry, 32, of Caneyville was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• Kathryn L. Secoy, 55, of Harned was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
