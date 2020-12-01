The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Michael A. Chance, 48, of the 4700 block of Towne Square Court was charged Monday for first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), fourth-degree assault, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Tamara E. Lee, 34, of the 3800 block of Jefferson Street was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
• James D. Graves, 30, of the 500 block of Center Street was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication (excludes alcohol).
• Matthew Troutman, 30, of the 2200 block of Carpenter Drive was charged Monday with first-degree promoting contraband and violation of Kentucky EPO.
• Taryn Cronin, 32, of the 2200 block of Bluff Avenue was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
