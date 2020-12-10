The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• An unknown amount of property was reported stolen in a Tuesday burglary at Super USA, 1701 Scherm Road.
• A driver’s license and other identity cards were reported stolen in a Sunday burglary at a home in the 1700 block of Lee Court.
• A shotgun worth $700 was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 900 block of McGill Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.