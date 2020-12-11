The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Chad E. Henderson, 36, of the 900 block of Pennbrooke Avenue was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Mateo Santizo, 29, of the 800 block of George Street was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• John Paul Stamper, 37, of the 1200 block of West 15th Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree criminal mischief.
• Nathaniel R. Payne, 30, of the 700 block of Pennbrooke Avenue was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• John C. Robinson, 31, of the 100 block of West Seventh Street was charged Wednesday with receiving stolen property under $10,000.
• Samuel Wood, 21, of the 4100 block of Hoover Court was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• A motor vehicle registration plate was reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle parked in the 2600 block of 2600 block of West Ninth Street.
• Bathroom fixtures and drywall sustained $1,285 in vandalism damage Tuesday at a home in the 1200 block of West 15th Street.
• A bicycle worth $750 was reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 200 block of Lafayette Drive. The bicycle was recovered.
