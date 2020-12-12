The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Casey C. Allen, 28, of the 2300 block of Wright Avenue was charged Friday with first-degree burglary and first-degree indecent exposure.
• Laura E. King, 35, of the 2200 block of Clarke Drive was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
• Tony L. Vansickle, 43, of the 1700 block of Virginia Court was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Raymond Nix, 53, of the 2400 block of Hunt Avenue was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• Justin W. Carf, 32, of the 2800 block of West Sixth Street was charged Thursday with failure to comply with the sex offender registry.
• A catalytic converter worth $500 was reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle parked in the 1700 block of Breckenridge Street.
• A Ford F-250 pickup truck worth $8,000 was reported stolen Thursday while parked in the 2300 block of Carter Road.
• Two XBox One game systems, controllers and games worth $850 were reported stolen in a Thursday burglary at a home in the 1800 block of West Seventh Street.
• Six metal shelves worth $750 were reported stolen Thursday from Big Bang, 4786 Frederica St.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Micheal S. Harbison, 57, of the 1200 block of West Fourth Street was charged Thursday with driving under the influence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen Thursday from a van parked at Glenville Baptist Church 10517 Kentucky 81.
• A sport utility vehicle sustained vandalism damage when it was scratched with keys or a tool Thursday while parked in the 4300 block of Eastgate Drive.
