The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Stacy L. Freer-Thompson, 40, of the 3100 block of Burlew Boulevard was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• Carmen Woolen, 52, of the 1000 block of Venable Avenue was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• A storage chest, DVD player and DVDs, shoes, body lotions and collectibles worth $850 were reported stolen in a Friday burglary at a rental storage facility in the 1300 block of Burlew Boulevard.
• Jewelry, a coat, a jacket and other items worth $845 was reported stolen Friday from a vehicle parked in the 1200 block of East Byers Avenue.
• A Chevrolet Camaro worth $13,000 was reported stolen Saturday from a home in the 200 block of West 24th Street. The vehicle was recovered.
• A Chevrolet Monte Carlo worth $1,500 was reported stolen Saturday from the 1000 block of Poindexter Street.
• A motor vehicle plate was reported stolen Saturday from a vehicle parked in the 4600 block of Towne Square Court.
• A mailed package containing a Christmas ornament and a tumbler worth $35 was reported stolen Saturday from a home in the 2100 block of East 19th Street.
• Cash, a cash box and 40 cartons of cigarettes worth $3,950 were reported stolen Saturday from Marathon Quick Mart, 1538 W. Second St.
• A handgun and holster worth $445 were reported stolen Friday from a home in the 3000 block of Meadowland Drive.
• A generator worth $899 was reported stolen Friday from Menards, 3001 Heartland Crossing Blvd.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 10 a.m. Sunday on Pennbrook Avenue near West Ninth Street. They were a car driven by Michael T. Mather, 45, of the 1800 block of South Griffith Avenue and a car driven by Kyleigh G. Henry, 16, of the 5500 block of Mulberry Place. Henry’s passenger, Roy W. Henry, 66, was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
• A motorcycle driven by Raymond J. Nix, 52, of the 2400 block of Hunt Avenue crashed at 8:20 p.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of Hunt Avenue. Nix was transported to OHRH, where he was listed Monday in good condition.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Truman B. Burden, 47, of Sacramento was charged Sunday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and receiving stolen property under $10,000.
• A vehicle sustained damage Saturday after it was stuck by gunfire in the 6900 block of Jamie Lane. No injuries were reported.
• A license plate was reported stolen Saturday from a vehicle parked at Huck’s, 2080 Southtown Blvd.
• Two television sets, a fan and a Roku device were reported stolen Saturday from a storage unit in the 5200 block of Kentucky 54. Other storage units at the location were reported broken into as well.
• Building materials were reported stolen Friday at a home under construction in the 5400 Park Haven Bend.
• A computer tablet was reported stolen Friday from a home in the 1900 block of San Anita Circle.
• Two campers were broken into Friday while parked in the 3100 block of Kentucky 54. Items including a refrigerator, microwave, mattresses, and windows and doors were reported stolen. The campers sustained $12,800 and $10,000 in damage during the burglaries.
