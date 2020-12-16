The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Emily J. Herring, 43, of the 2900 block of Christie Place was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• Darrion L. Brown, 26, of the 4000 block of Kipling Drive was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• A juvenile was charged Monday with theft by unlawful taking over $500.
• Cash, a safe, two cash registers and other items worth $6,500 were reported in a Monday burglary at Lee’s, 1800 Carter Road.
Kentucky State Police
• Christopher L. Berry, 40, of Harned was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and receiving stolen property (firearm).
