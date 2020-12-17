The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Cedric A. Watt, 56, of the 800 block of Hathaway Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree strangulation, second-degree assault (domestic violence) and first-degree unlawful imprisonment.
• Timi M. Weaver, 58, of the 600 block of Bolivar Street was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• A burglary was reported Monday at a home in the 2700 block of West Fourth Street. Nothing was taken.
