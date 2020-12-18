The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Dennie R. Dowell, 58, of the 500 block of Raintree Drive was charged Thursday with driving under the influence, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Jason L. Hidenrite, 44, of the 1600 block of Glendale Avenue was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A Ford Mustang worth $4,500
was reported stolen Wednesday
from a parking lot of the Cadillac Motel, 1311 W. Second St.
• A washer and dryer worth $1,200 were reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 4700 block of Town Square Court.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Tools were reported stolen Wednesday from a trailer at Adams Contracting, 2701 Green River Drive.
• A pickup truck was reported stolen Wednesday from the 4300 block of Eastgate Drive. The vehicle was recovered damaged.
• A burglary was reported Wednesday at a storage unit at Stinnett Storage, 4329 Gate Way.
