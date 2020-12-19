The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• A trailer worth $10,000 was reported stolen Thursday from the 2600 block of West Fourth Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Two concrete boots were reported stolen Thursday from Bluegrass Ornamental Concrete, 9621 U.S. 431. The items were recovered.
• Multiple firearms, including rifles, new and vintage shotguns, revolvers and flintlocks, a gold bar, gold chains and 11 car titles were reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 6500 block of U.S. 231.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.