The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Carlos Carillo, 21, of the 2100 block of Carpenter Drive was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• Eldefo B. Perez, 21, of the 2300 block of McConnell Avenue was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• Gabriel B. Muffett, 29, of Reynolds Station was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• Jason S. May, 42 of Philpot was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Megan L. Stout, 20, of Reynolds Station was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A juvenile was charged Sunday with third-degree assault (social worker).
• Two bars of soap and a bag of rice were reported stolen in a Monday burglary at a home in the 900 block of Jackson Street.
• A Chevrolet Silverado sustained $1,000 in vandalism damage Monday while parked in the 2700 block of Windsor Avenue.
• Two power saws worth $500 were reported stolen Monday from a vehicle parked in the 600 block of Clay Street.
• A temporary tag was reported stolen Monday from a vehicle parked in the 1600 block of Cokesbury Court.
• An iPhone and case worth $800 were reported stolen Monday from McDonald’s 4800 Frederica St.
• An iPhone Pro 11 and a backpack worth $1,145 were reported stolen Nov. 25 from a home in the 1800 block of West Parrish Avenue.
• A handgun worth $200 was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 200 block of Stone Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Cash in the amount of $800, a tablet case and a license plate were reported stolen in Monday burglary at Modern Welding, 2880 New Hartford Road.
• An attempted burglary was reported Monday at the Maceo Post Office, 10124 Kentucky 405.
• A vehicle sustained vandalism damage when two tires were slashed Monday at a home in the 2800 block of Blueberry Lane.
• An arcade game was reported stolen Sunday from Big Lots, 4610 Frederica St.
• Multiple items were reported stolen Sunday from a storage unit at U Store It, 10680 U.S. 431. A list of the stolen items was being compiled by the victim.
• A handgun was reported stolen in a Saturday burglary at a home in the 3400 block of Fisher Road.
• A GMC truck was reported stolen Saturday from O’Bryan Farms, 6729 Curdsville-Delaware Road.
• A bicycle was reported stolen Friday from a home in the 1600 block of Fawn Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.