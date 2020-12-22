The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Kortney T. Osborne, 28, of the 2500 block of Marlboro Drive was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), driving under the influence and third-degree assault.
• A Jeep worth $21,000 was reported stolen Thursday in the 300 block of Hale Avenue. The vehicle was recovered.
• A Mercury Grand Marquis worth $2,500 was reported stolen Thursday from the 400 block of West Second Street.
• An incident of wanton endangerment was reported Sunday in the 2800 block of West Parrish Avenue. The victim told police the suspected pointed a gun during the incident. No shots were fired.
• A Ford Escape sustained $1,000 in vandalism damage Sunday in the 1600 block of Starlite Drive.
• A mailed package containing a box cutter worth $9 was reported stolen Sunday from a home in the 100 block of West 24th Street.
• Tools, a toolbox and batteries worth $1,040 were reported stolen Saturday from a vehicle parked in the 3400 block of New Hartford Road.
• A diamond ring worth $1,000 was reported stolen Friday from McDonald’s, 3328 Kentucky 54.
• Coins and liquor bottles worth $45 were reported stolen in a Friday burglary at a home in the 400 block of Booth Avenue.
• A Cadillac SRX sustained $2,000 in vandalism damage Thursday while parked in the 800 block of East Sixth Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Brian L. Bloomer, 43, of the 1800 block of East Graham Lane was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Vehicle tires were reported slashed Saturday on a pickup truck in the 3900 block of Kentucky 768.
• Various items including a handgun and a cell phone were reported stolen Thursday from a locker at Planet Fitness, 3621 Kentucky 54.
• A bicycle was reported stolen Thursday from the 4300 block of Eastgate Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.