The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Two PlayStation 4 consoles worth $600 and a television of undetermined value were reported stolen in a Sunday burglary at a home in the 1800 block of McCulloch Avenue.
• A handgun worth $650 was reported stolen Monday from Import Automotive, 721 Breckenridge St.
• Mailed packages containing three wallets and haircare products were reported stolen Monday from a home in the 100 block of East 21st Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A pickup truck sustained vandalism damage when it was spray-painted Monday in the 3200 block of West Parrish Avenue.
• A battery charger and a chain saw worth $440 were reported stolen Monday from Yellow Creek Park, 5710 Kentucky 144. A door sustained $250 in damage during the incident.
• Tools and several spools of electrical wire worth $2,100 were reported stolen in a Monday burglary at a home in the 4100 block of Windy Hollow Road.
Kentucky State Police
• Dennis R. Howard, 66, of the 400 block of Reid Road was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.