The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• John J. Neal,
38, of the 2200 block
of Belmont Drive
was charged Tuesday
with theft by unlawful taking over $500.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Joseph R. Mosley, 37, of Evansville, was charged Tuesday with theft by unlawful taking over $500.
• Terry D. Polston, 36, of the 800 block of Turtle Creek Drive was charged Wednesday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
