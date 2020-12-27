The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Ajaizion Johnson, 22, homeless, was charged Friday with theft by unlawful taking over $500.
• Shay Reh, 19, of the 600 block of Chuck Gray Court was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Patrick H. Howard, of Whitesville, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
