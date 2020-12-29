The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Ozzy Johnson, 29, of the 800 block of East 21st Street was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Jennifer A. Turner, 42, of the 4500 block of Frederica Street was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A juvenile was charged Dec. 22 with third-degree assault.
• A wallet and cash worth $650 were reported stolen Thursday from Walmart, 3151 Kentucky 54. The wallet was recovered.
• A leaf blower worth $650 was reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle parked in the 3400 block of Arlington Drive.
• Northing was taken in a Wednesday burglary at a home in the 400 block of West Legion Boulevard.
• A trailer worth $2,000 was reported stolen Wednesday from the 2000 block of West Third Street.
• An incident of wanton endangerment was reported Dec. 22 on Carter Road near West Fourth Street. The victim reported an acquaintance pointed what was believed to be a handgun during the incident. No one was injured.
• A Hyundai Sonata worth $700 was reported stolen Saturday from FastLane, 1816 Triplett St.
• Nothing was taken in a Saturday burglary at a home in the 1400 block of Bosley Road.
• A shotgun, tools, rubber boots and a spotlight were reported stolen Saturday from a vehicle parked in the 2800 block of Avenue of the Parks.
• A vehicle sustained $1,500 in vandalism damage Saturday while parked in the 2300 block of North Yewells Landing.
• An attempted robbery was reported Thursday in the 3100 block of Burlew Boulevard. The victim reported a man attempted to steal her purse, but fled without being able to take anything.
• A Chevrolet Impala worth $9,000 was reported stolen Thursday while parked in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
• A rape was reported Thursday on East Fifth Street. The victim reported being raped by an acquaintance.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• James E. Booker, 44, of Whitesville was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A dog was reported shot Sunday in the 6500 block of Kentucky 279 South.
• A necklace was reported stolen Sunday from a vehicle parked in the 6900 block of Kris Avenue.
