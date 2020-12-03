The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Xavier R. Boone, 34, of the 0-100 block of Dixianna Court was charged Tuesday with second-degree assault.
•Noah D. Boswell, 39, of Lewisport was charged Tuesday first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• Michael R. Daner, 25, homeless, was charged Tuesday with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• Elizabeth B. Harris, 38, of the 1800 block of West Parrish Avenue was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Sarah N. Peech, 31, of Hartford was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Kenneth A. Walton Jr., 39, of the 1800 block of Parrish Plaza Drive was charged Tuesday with first-degree strangulation.
• Carlos A. Carrillo Domingo, 21 of the 1700 block of East 20th Street was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• Two rifle scopes worth $100 were reported stolen in a Tuesday burglary at a home in the 900 block of Holly Avenue.
• Nothing was taken in a Tuesday burglary at a home in the 1900 block of Ottawa Drive.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Samantha L. Tolbert, 33, of the 800 block of Jackson Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A mailed package containing a wallet and valve stem covers was reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 800 block of Worthington Road.
• A burglary was reported Tuesday at a barn in the 6700 block of Foster Road. Reports say the victim did not know if anything had been taken.
