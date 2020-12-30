The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• A handgun worth $350 was reported stolen Monday from an apartment in the 1100 block of Burlew Boulevard.
• A motor vehicle registration plate was reported stolen Sunday from a vehicle parked in the 1000 block of Poindexter Street.
• A fiber optic fusion splicer and a ladder worth $15,600 were reported stolen by Beck Communications, of Clarksville, Tennessee, on Sunday. The company told police an employee was terminated and did not return the equipment.
• A robbery was reported Sunday on Legacy Run. The victim said a person demanded money, but could not give a specific location for where the incident took place. Nothing was taken.
• A rape was reported Sunday on Maple Street. The victim reported being raped by an acquaintance.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 5:31 p.m. Sunday on Highland Pointe Drive. They were a pickup truck driven by Stephen Payne, 66, of the 2500 block of Farmview Drive, and a car driven by Gregory Sosh, 54, of Hardinsburg. Sosh and his passenger, Kandis Boone, were listed in fair condition Tuesday at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
• Two vehicles collided at 7:05 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Triplett Street. They were a car driven by Emma E. Fulkerson, 20, of Hartford, and a sport utility vehicle driven by Richard M. Hawkins, 40, of Utica. Fulkerson was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 6:10 p.m. Thursday on West Parrish Avenue near Bosley Road. They were a sport utility vehicle driven by Logan Hodskins, 36, of the 1700 block of Farmview Drive, and a car driven by Brenda L. Ford, 65, of the 2600 block of Lewis Lane. Ford was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 3:56 p.m. Thursday on East Parrish Avenue near J.R. Miller Boulevard. They were a sport utility vehicle driven by Laura H. Johnson, 50, of Providence, and sport utility vehicle driven by Jennifer L. Hawkins, 42, of Rockport, Indiana. Hawkins’ passenger, Shana Muse, was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
