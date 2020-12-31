The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jared A. Mayes, 25, of the 2300 block of Carter Road was charged Tuesday with second-degree strangulation.
• A Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck worth $83,605 was reported stolen Tuesday from Jerry Ray Davis Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 322 W. Fourth St.
• Four propane tanks worth $1,200 were reported stolen Monday from Goodwill, 2916 W. Parrish Ave.
• A Ford Mustang worth $3,700 was reported stolen on Dec. 24 from the 4000 block of Yates Drive. The vehicle was burned and destroyed.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Daniel E. McDurmon, 41, of Evansville was charged Tuesday with receiving stolen property under $10,000 and theft of a motor vehicle registration plate.
• Joseph K. Sanchez, 41, of the 2400 block of Bluff Avenue was charged Tuesday with theft by unlawful taking over $500, theft of identity and tampering with physical evidence.
• A Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck was reported stolen Tuesday from Bon Harbor Convenience Store, 30 Bon Harbor Hills.
• A trailer and a four-wheeler were reported stolen Tuesday from Perfect Swing, 5224 Kentucky 54.
• A pair of boots and four jackets were reported stolen Tuesday from Rural King, 801 Commerce Drive.
Kentucky State Police
• Kara R. Williams, 27, of the 4000 block of Bentree Drive was charged Wednesday with theft by unlawful taking (auto) over $10,000.
