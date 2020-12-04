The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• An iPhone worth $250 was reported stolen Wednesday from Kroger 2650 Frederica St. The phone was recovered.
• Cash in the amount of $710 was reported stolen Wednesday from Walmart, 5031 Frederica St.
• A refrigerator and yard equipment worth $540 was reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 800 block of East 19th Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Kenneth B. Arntz, 27, of the 2000 block of Keenland Parkway was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Elizabeth B.
Harris, 42, of the 1800
block of West Parrish Avenue was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• A bulldozer was reported stolen Wednesday from a property in the 100 block of Boothfield Road.
• Two firearms were reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 5600 block of Kentucky 54.
• A credit card was reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 6900 block of Leah Lane.
• Prescription drugs were reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 4500 block of Windy Hollow Road.
• A car sustained vandalism damage when it was hit with a rock Wednesday in the 4300 block of Eastgate Drive.
