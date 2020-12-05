The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Isaac L. Estes, 26, of the 400 block of Triplett Street was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Nicholas Littlefield, 25, of the 2700 block of Strawbridge Place was charged Friday with theft by unlawful taking over $500.
• A laptop computer, auto equipment and an air fryer worth $530 were reported stolen Thursday from Walmart, 3151 Frederica St.
• A Chevrolet Cavalier worth $1,500 was reported stolen Friday from the 1200 block of West 12th St. The vehicle was recovered.
• A Playstation 4 worth $500 was reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 1900 block of West Second Street.
• A package containing two EBT cards worth $350 were reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 3200 block of St. Ann Street.
• Clothing worth $224 was reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 700 block of Sycamore Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A wallet and other items were reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle parked in the 7000 block of Lamplite Circle.
• Fishing gear and other items were reported stolen Thursday from a garage in the 700 block of Sturgeon Avenue.
Kentucky State Police
• Eric J. Sprankle, 28, of the 5500 block of Webster Lane was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (date rape drug) and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
