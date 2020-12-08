The following list was compiled from reports to are law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Shelia Hubbard, 47, of the 2700 block of West Fourth Street was charged Sunday with trafficking in synthetic drugs.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• James Anthony Horn, 32, no address listed, was charged Sunday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing/evading police, tampering with physical evidence and driving under the influence.
• A laptop computer was reported stolen Saturday from El Toribio, 3034 Kentucky 144.
• Jewelry and other items were reported stolen Friday from a home in the 200 block of Cardinal Lane.
