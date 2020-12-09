The following list was compiled from reports to are law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Terry W. Cook Jr., 42, of the 700 block of Foust Avenue was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Kenneth R. Durbin, 31, of the 2700 block of McFarland Avenue, was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree criminal mischief.
• Ty G. Hardison, 19, of the 3100 block of Spring Run, was charged Monday with third-degree assault.
• A scooter worth $600 was reported stolen Monday from the 500 block of Clay Street.
• An Owensboro Police Department SUV sustained $1,000 in vandalism damage Monday in the 1500 block of Leitchfield Road.
• A burglary was reported Monday at a home on West Ninth Street. Reports say an acquaintance broke in and attempted to assault the victim.
• Cash in the amount of $700 was reported stolen in a Monday burglary at a home in the 700 block of Scherm Road.
• A wallet and debit cards worth $120 were reported stolen Saturday from Meijer, 2951 Heartland Crossing.
• A flat screen TV worth $650 was reported stolen Monday from Walmart, 5031 Frederica St.
• A Toyota Camry worth $1,200 was reported stolen Sunday from the 2200 block of Carpenter Drive. The vehicle was recovered.
• A bicycle worth $100 was reported stolen in a Friday robbery on Delray Street near Cravens Avenue. The bicycle was recovered.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 8:48 a.m. Friday on East 24th Street near Veach Road. They were a car driven by Shelby D. Wiltfang, 19, of the 4900 block of Graham Lane and a pickup truck driven by Cecilia A. Cox, 62, of the 1900 block of Daniels Lane. Wiltfang and Cox were treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 5:33 p.m. Friday in the 2490 block of Kentucky 54. They were a sport utility vehicle driven by Kimberly A. Liebegott, 51, of Horse Branch and a sport utility vehicle driven by Penny W. Sapp, 57, of the 300 block of Wilder Drive. Sapp’s passenger, Jordynn Sapp, 22, was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Al-Basim Wrazz-Napper, 31, of the 2000 block of Heartwood Court was charged Monday with second-degree assault (domestic violence).
• A burglary was reported Monday in the 800 block of Pleasure Point West. Reports did not specify if anything was taken.
• A scooter was reported stolen Monday while parked in the 3200 block of East Sixth Street. The theft is believed to have occurred on Saturday.
• Two jackets worth $400 were reported stolen Monday from Rural King, 801 Commerce Drive.
