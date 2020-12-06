The following list was compiled from reports to are law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Chander D. Jones, 23, of the 700 block of Hall Street was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Moises Martinez-Cancel, 25, of the 2100 block of Carpenter Drive was charged Saturday with driving under the influence
• Brittany N. McHenry, 24, of the2200 block of North Yewells Landing was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Ronay Solis-Marroquin, 44, of the 6800 block of Thomas Drive was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
Kentucky State Police
• Joshua M. Cavender, 35, of the 1200 block of Independence Avenue was charged Friday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Teeonna L. Taylor, 27, of Rockport, Indiana was charged Friday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.