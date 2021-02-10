The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Devin O. Fitzgerald, 21, of the 600 block of Leitchfield Road was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• A juvenile was charged Saturday with first-degree robbery.
• A scooter worth $636 was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 2400 block of St. Ann Street.
• A Chevrolet Impala worth $17,900 was reported stolen Monday from Car Mart, 512 Triplett St. The vehicle was recovered.
• A Dodge Journey worth $4,600 was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 600 block of Jed Place.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A car sustained vandalism damage when a brick was thrown through a window Monday in the 4400 block of West Fifth Street Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.