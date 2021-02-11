The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Michelle A. Holland, 25, of the 3200 block of Old Hartford Road was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• Kassi Golfinos, 31, of the 3000 block of Veach Road was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Jonathan Dickens, 27, of Hartford was charged Wednesday with theft by unlawful taking over $500.
• Ryan C. Green, 34, of the 500 block of Jackson Street was charged Tuesday with theft by unlawful taking (auto) over $10,000.
• Drills, sockets and a mountain bike worth $1,300 were reported stolen in a Tuesday burglary at a non-attached garage in the 1100 block of West Parrish Avenue. A garage door frame sustained $100 in damage during the burglary.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Terrie S. Sheppard, 40, of Clarksville, Tenn., was charged Tuesday with third-degree assault.
