The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Antonio A. Martin, 21 of the 1600 block of Parkdale Drive was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Cash, credit cards and debit cards were $626 were reported stolen Friday from Kroger, 2630 Frederica St.
• Cash in the amount of $1,100 was reported stolen Sunday from Sleep Inn, 51 Bon Harbor Hills.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Derek A. Knott, 29, of Henderson was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• A Ford Escape was reported stolen Sunday while parked in the 4800 block of Bernheim Drive.
• A pickup truck sustained vandalism damage when its headlights, taillights, mirrors and back window were busted in the 400 block of Skinner Lane. The incident was reported Sunday, but the victim was unsure when it occurred.
• A chainsaw was reported stolen Friday from a home in the 4400 block of West Fifth Street Road.
