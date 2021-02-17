The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jewelry, makeup, gloves and earmuffs, a phone charger, a watch charger and a knife were reported stolen Monday at Courtyard by Marriott Owensboro, 3120 Highland Pointe Drive.
• Two chests containing clothes and other items, a drink container and storage bins worth $1,700 were reported stolen in a Monday burglary at a home in the 0-100 block of Quail Ridge Court.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A burglary was reported Monday at two storage units at A Place for Space, 3425 New Hartford Road.
