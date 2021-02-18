The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Stephen Case, 35, address unknown, was charged Wednesday with theft by unlawful taking over $500.
• Jessica N. Parker, 38, of the 2200 block of East 18th Street was charged Tuesday with third-degree assault.
• Lucas S. Simmons, 26, of the 1300 block of Claranette Court was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• A smartphone worth $500 was reported stolen Tuesday from Tractor Supply, 1671 Starlite Drive.
• A rape was reported Tuesday in the 2700 block of Calumet Trace. The victim reported being raped by an acquaintance.
