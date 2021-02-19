The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Bobby Joe Roberts, 28, of the 2000 block of East Graham Lane was charged Wednesday with third-degree burglary.
• Jonathan D. Stallings, 20, of the 600 block of Wing Avenue was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivative l), trafficking in marijuana (over 8 ounces) and receiving stolen property (firearm).
• Cash in the amount of $24,000 was reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 711 block of Idaho Lane.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A vehicle sustained damage when its tires were slashed Wednesday in the 2400 block of Strawbridge Place.
